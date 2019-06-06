J&K demands 200 companies of forces for yatra security

The Jammu and Kashmir government has requisitioned for 200 more companies of para-military forces from the Center for upcoming annual Amarnath yatra, beginning July 1.

The demand is over and above the 300 companies of para-military forces already staying in the state after the successful conduct of Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the state government has projected the demand for about 200 more companies of para-military forces for securing yatra routes including the national highway from Pathankot to Srinagar, yatra base camps and twin pilgrimage tracks of Baltal and Chandanwari.

“The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to give nod to the state’s demand and is likely to dispatch the para-military companies shortly. Deployment of forces for yatra security will start from June 15,” they said and added Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba is scheduled to visit Kashmir shortly to review the security arrangements for the pilgrimage.

Last month the MHA had conceded the request of the State to retain 300 additional companies of paramilitary forces in Kashmir that were brought in for smooth conduct of recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The 46-day annual pilgrimage will begin on July 1 on the occasion of Masik Shivratri and conclude on August 15 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima.

A senior police officer said security agencies have prepared a “detailed plan” to ensure that all pilgrims who register for the yatra are given the barcoded authority slips that will contain their vital details, photographs and contact numbers.

“All security challenges will be taken care of and any input or concern vis-a-vis security will be worked upon by all the stakeholders in the State and the Centre,” he said. “Keeping in the mind the security challenges that emerged after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, security agencies have deployed an enhanced number of its counter-IED teams that will sweep roads and vehicles against such threats.”

In July 2017, militants had attacked yatris in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district in which eight pilgrims were killed. On 1 August 2000, more than 30 people, including 21 pilgrims and some Muslims, mainly shopkeepers and porters were killed, when militants attacked the yatra base camp in southern Pahalgam town.

Every year, thousands of devotees undertake the yatra between July and August to pay obeisance at the shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, located at an altitude of 11,998 feet in south Kashmir Himalayas.