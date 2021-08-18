J&K DPG orders action against police officer thrashing journalists during Muharram procession

Action sought against cops thrashing journos in J&K

  • Aug 18 2021, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 11:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday ordered "immediate action" against a police officer involved in "undesirable behaviour" with journalists during a Muharram procession in the city.

Police on Tuesday lathicharged and thrashed a group of journalists covering a Muharram procession here, evoking criticism from various quarters.

"DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh takes serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar yesterday. SSP Srinagar directed to take immediate action against the erring police officer," Jammu and Kashmir Police said on its official Twitter handle.

Police detained a few Shia mourners at Jehangir Chowk in the city as they tried to take out a procession to mark the eighth day of the 10-day Muharram mourning period.

As the media personnel, mostly photo and video journalists, were discharging their professional duties, police swung into action and lathicharged them.

The policemen, armed with batons, also thrashed some of the journalists and caused damage to their equipment.

