J&K eatery owner 'ready to forgive' militants who killed his son

Despite losing his son to the bullets of militants, Ramesh Kumar, the owner of Krishna Dhaba, a famous vegetarian restaurant in Srinagar, says he is ready to forgive the killers.

Ramesh’s son Akash was shot at and critically injured by the militants outside the iconic eatery in Durganag area on February 17 evening, the day the government was hosting a foreign delegation in the Union Territory. He succumbed to his injuries on February 28.

“All those who are involved (in the killing of Akash) are children of their parents. I have no complaints about them. We have no issues even if the government wants to release them,” Ramesh told reporters after resuming his business post his son’s killing.

He said that despite the unfortunate killing of his son, he feels safe and protected in the Valley where he was born and has grown up.”I am feeling safe here in the Valley. This is my place. I was born and raised here. There is not any kind of threat here,” Ramesh said.

J&K police had arrested three militants allegedly responsible for the deadly attack on Akash just two days after the incident happened.

“They were lured by The Resistance Front (TRF) commander Ghazi, who had tasked the trio to strike at Krishna Dhaba where tourist rush is always high and the shop even remains open during hartals,” Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar had said.

Krishna Dhaba is located in Durganag, a high-security area of the city. Several high-profile installations, including the office of the UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan, and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir chief justice are located within 200 metres of the food joint. Army’s 15-Corps headquarters is barely a kilometre away from Krishan Dhaba.