J&K: Executive magistrate orders FIR against 10 PDP leaders for violating Covid norms

Reacting to the development, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said it appears that Covid norms apply only to her party and not to the BJP

  • Jan 08 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 17:11 ist
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti surrounded by party supporters from various district in Kashmir shouting slogans while not being allowed by police to move towards the grave of her father and party founder Mufti Mohammed Syed. Credit: IANS

An executive magistrate in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has directed police to register an FIR against 10 PDP leaders for allegedly violating Covid protocols at an event to mark party founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed's death anniversary, officials said on Saturday.

Reacting to the development, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said it appears that Covid norms apply only to her party and not to the BJP, which held a protest in Kashmir on Friday.

Executive Magistrate of Bijbehara tehsil issued directions to the station house officer of the concerned police station to register an FIR against 10 PDP leaders for violating Covid-appropriate behaviour during a rally at Sayeed's graveyard on Friday, the officials said.

These leaders include Sartaj Madni, Sayeed's brother-in-law who is a former deputy speaker of the legislative assembly, and former minister Abdul Rehman Veeri, they said.

Hitting out at the administration over the order, Mehbooba tweeted, "Covid 19 restrictions apply only to PDP. Not to BJP's protest in Kashmir yesterday, PMs rally in Punjab or the mass poojas attended by hundreds of people to pray for his safety. Talks volumes about J&K admin's brazen bias against my party."

Mehbooba was also part of Friday's gathering but was not named in the order of the executive magistrate. 

