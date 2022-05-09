J&K eyes over Rs 4,000-cr investment in health sector

In a boost to healthcare services, Jammu and Kashmir expects to add 5,800 new hospital beds and 1,000 MBBS additional seats in the coming years as the union territory eyes investment of Rs 4,500 crore.

The UT will see various companies investing for hospitals, medical colleges and paramedical colleges. As per official documents, land has been acquired in three places in Kashmir – Sempora Pulwama, Lelhar-Pulwama and Bemina-Srinagar, for the investors.

“Rs 4,575 crore worth Medicity project, which is likely to add 12,553 jobs, 5,865 beds and about 1,000 MBBS seats, is in the pipeline,” officials told DH.

They said these projects include hospitals, research and nursing training institutes, diagnostic centres, paramedical colleges and super-specialty hospitals.

The additional MBBS seats are expected to come as a huge relief to thousands of students who travel abroad for affordable medical studies. “The locations where the healthcare projects are coming up have been named Med Cities, and are set to see major activity in the coming years with 20 investors ready to develop healthcare projects,” officials added.

Mehmood Ahmed Shah, Director of Industries and Commerce Kashmir, said projects of various sizes and types have been approved and the companies have been given 60 days to deposit the money for the land.

“The projects have to come up in three years' time. Once the money is deposited, they will be allotted the land and then they can start working on their projects,” he said.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, J&K Health and Medical Education department took a lead to attract global investment into health care setup post abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of the erstwhile state into two union territories in August 2019.

The Med Cities, as per J&K government, will attract investment in healthcare infrastructure and improve healthcare delivery in the UT, in addition to creating employment and education opportunities at all levels. It is also expected to kick-start medical tourism in J&K.

Over the years, the healthcare sector in J&K has shown significant progress in terms of improvement in infrastructure, manpower and health system, which is now reflected in improved healthcare indicators of the UT that have become comparatively better than those in many other states and even better than the national average, as per NFHS indicators.