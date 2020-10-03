J&K govt announces one-day state mourning for Kuwait's Emir

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced a one-day state mourning on Sunday for Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away at the age of 91.

"As a mark of respect to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, who passed away on Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government would observe one-day state mourning on 4th of October, 2020," an official spokesman said.

During the period of mourning, the national flag will fly at half-mast on all buildings and places throughout the Union territory where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, he said.