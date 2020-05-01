J&K govt issues SOPs to regulate movement of stranded passengers

To regulate the movement of stranded labourers, students and others from outside the Union Territory (UT) amidst the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As per the order, the government has nominated Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home, Government of Jammu and Kashmir as the Nodal Officer of J&K for movement of stranded persons and he shall coordinate with nodal officers of other states.

“All inward and outward movement will be undertaken only with the prior permission of the Nodal Officer of Jammu and Kashmir or those designated by him. Any person arriving at borders without permission of the Nodal Officer will be put under administrative quarantine for 21 days at Lakhanpur (entry point to J&K),” reads the order.

It adds that those persons coming from red zone and hotspot areas from outside will be medically screened and put under administrative quarantine for 21 days. “Those coming from non-red zones will also be medically screened and put under strict home quarantine for a period of 21 days,” the order reads.

It further added that all incoming persons either through regulated movement or otherwise will be tested for COVID-19 and the Health Department will make necessary arrangements for a lifting of samples at Lakhanpur and various districts to meet the requirements and to do pool testing of these samples.

“Based on the results of these tests, a decision on shifting persons from administrative quarantine to home quarantine will be taken by concerned DCs/Division Commissioners in consultation with concerned CMOs/DHSs,” reads the order.