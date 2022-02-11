J&K govt partners with OYO to launch rural tourism initiative

To give a flip to tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir government has partnered with the world’s leading travel tech platform, OYO Group to launch a rural tourism initiative, 'Crown of Incredible India', across the Union Territory (UT).

Under the initiative, OYO will also partner with the Centre’s “Mission Youth” programme to open home-stays across 75 villages to promote entrepreneurship and create self-employment opportunities.

“Mission Youth” is a pioneering initiative of the J&K government, established with the objective to act as a conduit for aspirations and concerns of youth of J&K.

The deal with the OYO group was launched in a special event presided by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Thursday. On the occasion, the L-G announced Rs 50,000 special financial assistance to youth willing to establish a home stay unit.

“Rural home-stays in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have started to rival conventional tourism. Having the most beautiful locales in the country, J&K is determined to catch up. This partnership marks the start of a new chapter,” the L-G said.

He said that J&K had emerged as a leader in the tourism sector over the last two and a half years. “With a market giant like OYO coming onboard, we are making in-roads to encourage micro-entrepreneurs in the villages and revitalising local art & crafts and redevelopment of rural areas,” Sinha added.

This new initiative will empower local communities, youth and women, fulfilling the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Through vocal for local products, individuals and enterprises will help in poverty alleviation and sustainable development, said the Lt Governor.

The venture will help in building a tourist infrastructure of world standards in rural J&K. By December this year, around 200 home stays will be available on OYO platform, he added.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO, said that the group was proud to extend its partnership with the J&K government to generate economic and employment opportunities in rural areas.

“We are committed to strengthening tourism for the benefit of local communities and aim to work together with these micro-entrepreneurs to promote sustainable and responsible travel and home-stays that contribute to resilient local economies and support jobs,” he said.

