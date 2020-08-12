J&K govt-run schools see drastic decline in enrolments 

Government-run schools across Jammu and Kashmir saw a drastic decline in enrolment in the last academic year, raising concerns over the quality of education imparted in these institutions.

According to official data there was a decline of nearly 1.75 lakh students last year as compared to the academic year 2017-2018. The decline in enrolment includes nearly 20,000 Out of School Children (OoSC).

“Total enrollment decline between the grades is nearly 1.75 lakh including one lakh in elementary classes as compared to academic year 2017-18,” an official document reads. The figures reveal that the total number of OoSC reported is 19,000.

The decreasing enrolment has exposed the claims of the successive governments in J&K about the increase in the enrolment in schools over the years.

“Public spending on elementary education in J&K may have seen a rise but the poor quality of education being imparted in government schools has led to a large scale migration towards private schools, where enrollment has increased manifold in the recent years,” a senior officer of J&K School Education Department, told DH on the condition of anonymity.

Another cause for concern, he said, is the lack of computer-aided learning in schools in J&K at the elementary level.

The union territory government has now adopted new approaches for enhancing the effectiveness of the Samagra Shiksha scheme and making it more outcome-oriented.

“These new approaches aim to change all administrators, schools, teachers and children in activities which would enable to improve the learning outcomes and also measure the impact and outcome of various components under the scheme,” the officer said.