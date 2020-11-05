J&K govt to construct transit camps for migrant Kashmiri pandit employees

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the process for construction of special colonies for the migrant Kashmiri Pandit (KP) employees recruited under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP)-2015, at six different locations across the Valley.

As per an order issued by J&K government, the transit accommodation comprising 1680 units shall come at an estimated cost of Rs 201.6 crore at Marhama-Bijbehara (Anantnag), Wandhama-Lar (Ganderbal), Fatehpora (Baramulla), Allowpora-Keegam (Shopian), Odina-Sumbal (Bandipora) and Khullangam Bagh (Kupwara).

The highest of these units – at 480 – would come up in Bandipora, followed by 336 in Baramulla, 288 in Kupwara and 192 each in rest of the three districts. The government has also constituted a committee to resolve all matters pertaining to the identification and transfer of land to the department of Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction by November 15.

More than 255 Kashmiri Pandits have joined government service in J&K since a special package was announced for the displaced community by the Centre in November 2015. Under the package additional 3000 government jobs and construction of transit accommodations in Kashmir for the Kashmiri migrants have to be provided.

On September 24, J&K Administrative Council headed by the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had approved re-allocation of nearly 2,000 posts for Kashmiri Pandits who want to settle in the Valley. This reallocation is part of the 3,000 posts announced in 2015.

Providing jobs to displaced people from Valley is being done under a two pronged strategy by the government. Besides, providing a livelihood to a displaced family, the government wants to provide the chance to displaced families to link it to their roots.

Nearly two lakh Pandits left their ancestral homes in 1990 and migrated to Jammu and other parts of the country when a bloody insurgency broke out in Kashmir in 1990.