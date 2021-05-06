J&K HC directs admin to provide details about availability of Covid-19 treatment

Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed Union Territory (UT) administration to submit complete details within two weeks about the number of hospitals and beds available for Covid-19 treatment and quantity of Remdesivir allotted, received and used with the corresponding figures of the requirement.

A division bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar directed the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, to nominate nodal officers for each city with contact number so that Covid patients or their attendants can approach them with proper medical prescription for the supply of oxygen.

“The shortage of oxygen, medicines including Remdesivir or of doctors is not born out from any material on record. Therefore, it is not appropriate for the Court to enter into the aforesaid arena at this stage,” the Court observed and left it upon Dulloo to come out on affidavit within two weeks with complete details of the number of hospitals both government and private available for Covid treatment, number of beds available thereof, district-wise/city-wise, quantity of Remdesivir allotted to the UT.

The DB also said that Dulloo is expected to explore the number of infectious diseases specialists available throughout the country and the possibility, if any of them is willing to serve the UT, if such service of an expert is genuinely needed.

In an affidavit, Dulloo submitted that there is no shortage of supply of oxygen in the UT and that drugs are also available in adequate quantities to tackle Covid-19 pandemic.

The affidavit further states that there was no shortage of beds in any hospital.