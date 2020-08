A 32-year-old security force jawan was found shot dead at a security camp at Poni in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir under mysterious circumstances, sources said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when other jawans heard a gunshot sound and rushed towards its direction where they found a jawan lying in a pool of blood with a revolver lying nearby, they said. He was shifted to hospital, where he was declared dead, they added. The jawan was married on July 10, they said.