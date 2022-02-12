J&K L-G condemns Bandipora terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the Bandipora terror attack on Friday, which led to the death of one policeman and injuries to four others.
In a late night tweet, the L-G said: "Strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on our security personnel. I salute the bravery of martyr of J&K Police SPO Zubair Ahmad Shah. We will not forget. Each drop of tears will be avenged".
Strongly condemn the heinous terror attack on our security personnel. I salute the bravery of martyr of J&K Police SPO Zubair Ahmad Shah. We will not forget. Each drop of tears will be avenged. My deepest condolences to family and friends. Wishing speedy recovery to the injured.
— Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) February 11, 2022
Sinha expressed deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and wishing the injured speedy recovery.
Militants hurled a grenade at a patrol party near Nishat Park in the district in north Kashmir on Friday evening, causing splinter injuries to five security forces personnel.
The injured personnel were evacuated to a hospital but one of them succumbed. Security officials cordoned off the area and began a search operation.
Political parties across the board condemned the attack.
