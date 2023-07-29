J&K L-G Manoj Sinha joins mourners on 10th Muharram procession in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday participated in the main Muharram procession that is taken out on the 10th day of first month of Islamic calendar every year to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, along with his family members and companions were martyred in the battle of Karbala around 1400 years ago in present day Iraq. On this solemn occasion, Shia Muslims across the world grieve the tragedy of Hussain and his family.

In a gesture of respect and solidarity, L-G Sinha joined the mourners at Bota Kadal area of Srinagar on Saturday morning. He distributed refreshments among the mourners and also offered chaadar while paying tributes to Hussain.

This is for the first time in 34 years any top dignitary has joined a mass gathering in old city Srinagar. Sources said it was Sinha’s decision to allow the historic procession in the old city after a long gap of 34 years which reflects changing Kashmir.

The permission for Muharram processions was banned in 1990 after the armed insurgency broke out in Kashmir as the government saw processionists as being soft towards the separatist movement.

Shia mourners, while expressing their gratitude to the administration for ensuring arrangements and thanked the L-G for reaching out to them, said, “We feel delighted to see Sinha sahib among us today. It is a moment of pride for us.”

Security was heightened in the area for L-G’s visit, reports said. He was accompanied by Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar and other top officials

Talking to reporters the ADGP said the L-G’s visit was made possible by peoples support and that “the procession was going on peacefully.”

Earlier, on 8th Muharram, the administration had allowed the procession from Guru Bazar to Dalgate in the main city, for the first time in 34 years. Shia leaders and mourners had thanked the administration for the historic decision.