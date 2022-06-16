Portal for helicopter service to Amarnath cave launched

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha launches online portal for helicopter services to Amarnath cave

Manoj Sinha said it was a long pending endeavour of the government to introduce the chopper services for the pilgrims from Srinagar

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 16 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 16:21 ist
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched the online helicopter booking portal for the Amarnath yatra which is scheduled to start from June 30.

"Launched online helicopter booking service portal for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. For the first time, devotees can travel with ease directly from Srinagar to Panchtarni and complete the holy yatra in a single day," LG Sinha tweeted after launching the portal.

Sinha said it was a long pending endeavour of the government to introduce the chopper services for the pilgrims from Srinagar.

"It was a long pending endeavour of the government to introduce heli services from Srinagar for better connectivity and accessibility. Devotees can easily log on to Shrine Board’s website for the booking," he said.

The annual yatra is scheduled to begin from June 30 and will conclude on August 11, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. More than 10 lakh pilgrims are expected to perform the pilgrimage this year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Lieutenant General
Manoj Sinha
amarnath yatra
India News

What's Brewing

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

In Pics | Places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Students learn through puppets in this school

Students learn through puppets in this school

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

 