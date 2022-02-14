J&K L-G pays tributes to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack

J&K L-G pays tribute to soldiers died in Pulwama attack

On February 14, 2019, terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked a convoy of the CRPF in Pulwama, killing 40 personnel

  Feb 14 2022
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack and resolved to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the union territory.

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force in Pulwama, killing 40 personnel of the paramilitary force.

"The nation will forever be grateful to our brave soldiers of @crpfindia and their families," Sinha said in a tweet.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir administration is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried out a retaliatory air strike inside Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, 2019, targeting a terrorist training camp of the JeM.

