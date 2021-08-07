J&K LG flags off run for 'polythene-free Srinagar'

J&K LG Manoj Sinha flags off run for 'polythene-free Srinagar'

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Aug 07 2021, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 11:21 ist
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off a run for 'polythene-free Srinagar' from the city's historic Lal Chowk.

The initiative is aimed at making streets, lakes and communities cleaner to bring about better environmental sustainability in the union territory, he said.

"Flagged-off 'Run for Polythene-Free Srinagar' from iconic Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk," Sinha tweeted after the event.

"The rally of around 600 children passed through various areas of the city to generate awareness against the use of polythene to make Srinagar polythene-free zone," Sinha said.

Earlier, the L-G flagged off a Cyclothon event, 'Pedal for Dal', as a run-up to Independence Day Celebrations.

"Such activities of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' gives hope to the entire humanity," he said.

"More than 200 children from different age groups, along with professional cyclists, enthusiastically participated in this Cyclothon. The young generation has a huge responsibility to ensure peace, prosperity and unity of the nation," Sinha added. 

Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

