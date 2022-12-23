J&K man arrested after 22 years in hit-and-run case

J&K man arrested after 22 years in hit-and-run case

A warrant of arrest under Section 512 CrPC was issued against him by the court of Reasi

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Dec 23 2022, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested here on Friday, 22 years after causing a death by rash driving in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

Based on specific information, a police team repeated raids and arrested Bopinder Singh, the accused, from Reasi.

Singh was in hiding since the commission of the crime in 2000 and therefore he could not be apprehended, they said.

The accused evaded investigations by going underground and was continuously changing his hideouts, they said.

A warrant of arrest under Section 512 CrPC was issued against him by the court of Reasi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Hit and Run
Road accident
India News

What's Brewing

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

 