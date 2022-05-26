J&K police arrest 10 on charges of stone-pelting outside Yasin Malik’s residence

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday arrested 10 youth allegedly involved in stone-pelting on Wednesday outside the Srinagar residence of JKLF chief Yasin Malik, who was sentenced to life in a terror funding case.

“Ten accused arrested so far in anti-national sloganeering & stone pelting outside home of Yasin Malik prior to sentencing in Maisuma yesterday. All other areas remained peaceful. Youths are again requested not to indulge in activities that can spoil their careers & disrupt families,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

A police official said that midnight raids were conducted at many places in Srinagar that led to the arrests. “Other accused are being identified and will be arrested soon. Case has been registered under ULPA and IPC and the main instigators of this hooliganism will be booked under PSA,” he said.

Police have warned that anti-national activities and provocative posture will be dealt with strictly and with full force of law.

Clashes had erupted in Maisuma locality of Srinagar on Wednesday, even as parts of the city observed a spontaneous shutdown against the NIA court’s verdict to sentence Malik for life imprisonment in a terror funding case.

Scores of people, including women, assembled at Malik’s residence at Maisuma, a short distance from city center Lal Chowk, and raised slogans in support of the separatist leader. The protesters also took out a protest march around the area.

On Thursday authorities beefed up security across Kashmir and a joint security review meeting of J&K police and paramilitary CRPF was held at the Police Control Room in Srinagar. Mobile internet services were suspended on Wednesday evening in Srinagar to dispel any rumour mongering, but were restored by morning.