J&K police attach house of man 'involved' in militant activities

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir police’s CID wing on Monday attached the residential house of a man who was allegedly involved in militant activities in Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said the SIU in the presence of a magistrate attached the house of Mohammad Ishaq Malik of Dhanwetehpora, Kokernag, who was allegedly involved in militant activities.

Police said the house was attached after "obtaining legal sanction from the competent authorities."

"He (Malik) is involved in case, FIR No. 103/2022 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, 18,20,23,38 UAP Act, of police station Kokernag and is presently lodged in district jail Anantnag,” he said and added the owner of the house has been restrained to transfer, lease out, dispose off, change its nature or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority.

In March last year, the Jammu & Kashmir Police had warned that properties of those who provide shelter to militants would be attached. After facing criticism following its initial announcement on attachment of properties, police clarified that such action would not be taken against those who have been forced to shelter militants “under duress”.

