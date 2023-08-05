J&K police chief reviews Independence Day security arrangements, says attempts to create disturbance continue

Extra precautions should be taken ahead of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations as "attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir continue", DGP Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police chief was speaking at a high-level meeting at the police headquarters here to review the preparation and overall security arrangements for Independence Day functions across the union territory.

The meeting began with the director general of police (DGP) expressing grief over the death of three Army jawans in an encounter with militants in Kulgam on Friday. A two-minute silence was observed at the meeting.

"We continue to make sacrifices wherever required for the sovereignty and integrity of the country and for the safety of people," Singh said.

On Independence Day preparations, the DGP sought reports from officers about security, traffic arrangements and deployment plans for smooth and incident-free celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir.

He asked police personnel to remain extra vigilant and take extra precautions for the Independence Day celebrations.

"Attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir continue," Singh said.

Emerging challenges and countermeasures were discussed threadbare during the meeting.

The police chief stressed the need to update different databases related to activities of anti-national elements, including over-ground workers (OGWs).

Senior officers from different units and agencies briefed the meeting. They also apprised the DGP of the overall security scenario and preventative measures being taken in their jurisdictions.