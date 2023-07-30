J&K Police constable shoots self with service rifle, dies

J&K Police constable shoots self with rifle, dies

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 30 2023, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 22:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable died on Sunday after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle here, officials said.

Abdul Hamid Mir was deployed at a hotel in Rajbagh area. The reason behind the policeman taking the extreme step was not immediately known, they said.

Mir allegedly shot himself at around 7.45 pm. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to injuries, they said.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News

