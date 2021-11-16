J&K police forms SIT to probe civilian killings in Srinagar encounter

Jammu and Kashmir police have constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the sequence of events that led to killing of two civilians in an encounter on Monday evening in uptown Hyderpora area of Srinagar in which an equal number of militants were also slain.

Inspector General of police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the SIT will be headed by a DIG to probe the modus operandi of the hi-tech hideout where the two militants, including a Pakistani, were hiding.

“They will also get into the details of whether militants were in touch with any foreign country. The team will also look into the sequence of events that led to the killing of the building owner and one of the associates of the militants,” he said while addressing a presser, here.

The IGP claimed that the building owner, identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar, and militant ‘associate’ Mudasir Gul were killed in the cross-fire. He said that Gul was a contractor by profession and ran an ‘illegal’ call centre in the premises of the building.

“The militants were hiding in a 6-cabin call centre where six computers and as many CPUs besides a US made map were found by the police. Investigation will clear whether the pistol bullet had hit building owner Altaf Ahmed or he was hit by an AK bullet fired by forces,” Kumar added.

However, family members of the slain alleged that they were used as a “human shield” by the forces.

“You killed my innocent uncle Mohammad Altaf Bhat in cold-blooded murder In Hyderpora, you used him as human shield and now saying he was ‘OGW’. Return us his body @JmuKmrPolice @SrinagarPolice @IGP,” tweeted Saima Bhat, the businessman’s niece.

Staging a protest at midnight near the Barazulla bridge in Srinagar, the family members of Mohammad Altaf said that he was “used as a human shield and had no affiliation with any militant group”.

Family members of slain Mudasir Gul staged a protest at the press enclave here and demanded the return of their son’s body. “He has two little kids and we want to show them the face of their father one last time,” they said.

Police should return the body of our son,” said his wailing mother, adding that her son was innocent.

Other family members and relatives of slain Mudasir out rightly rejected police claims that he was an OGW stating that “he had no militant links and was innocent.”

