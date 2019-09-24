J&K police probing e-mail invite on Geelani's talk

Jammu and Kashmir police is investigating origins of a purported e-mail message that was sent to journalists informing them about a “scheduled” press conference of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani last week.



On September 18, the police did not allow a press conference at Geelani’s uptown Hyderpora residence citing restrictions imposed under Section 144. Through the suspicious e-mail, now under investigation, the journalists were informed about the venue and timing of the presser.



“Police have traced the e-mail ID from which the message about the press conference was sent to journalists. The investigators are locating the IP address, from where the mail was sent,” a police officials told DH.

Also read — J&K: Shutdown, information blockade completes 50 days

The e-mail appears to have been dispatched to journalists in Srinagar on September 17 with the Geelani house being addressed as ‘Qaid e Inquilab’, the probe has revealed.



Since August 5, when the Center abrogated Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370, internet and mobile phone services remain suspended across the Valley. Only higher government officials have access to internet services while a ‘media facilitation center’ with eight computer systems with internet facility has been set up for journalists at a local hotel, here.



No separatist or mainstream leader has addressed any press conference in Kashmir since August 5. While most of the leaders of mainstream parties, including three former chief ministers, remain in custody since then, separatist leaders Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are under surveillance at their residences.



In August, authorities had suspended two BSNL officials associated with Geelani after it was found that broadband and landline service at Octogenarian separatist leader’s residence were working for initial four days of communication blockade. Authorities had no clue that Geelani was accessing internet in Kashmir until he tweeted from his account.