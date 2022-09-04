J&K police recovers three magnetic IEDs

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday recovered three magnet attached IEDs (improvised explosive devices) from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police spokesperson said that a suspect identified as Saqib Shakeel Dar was apprehended with war-like stores in a joint operation by security forces on Friday evening based on a specific tip off in Shangargund village of Sopore.

During questioning, Dar admitted to have hidden three magnet attached IEDs in Chak Barat orchards in Sopore, he said. During the searches three magnet attached IEDs and seven detonators were recovered.

IEDs are triggered by various methods, including remote control, infrared or magnetic triggers, pressure-sensitive bars or trip wires. The magnet attached IEDs or sticky bombs are small but powerful with high blast impact, affixed to vehicles, capable of causing serious damage.

Easily portable, the magnetic IEDs can be used to target of VIPs avoiding existing detection measures by security forces and have been, of late, employed by terrorists across the globe.