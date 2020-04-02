J&K police sets up helplines for aged & differently abled people in several districts

J&K cops set up helplines for old, differently abled

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 02 2020, 17:44 ist
Jammu Municipal Corporation health worker sprays disinfectant during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the deadly coronavirus, near Tawi area in Jammu, Monday, March 30, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir police has set up a number of helplines to help the aged and differently-abled people in various districts across the Union Territory, officials said.

The purpose of these helpline numbers is to provide prompt and dependable service to elderly and differently-abled people during the lockdown, they said.

These helplines have both SMS and calling facilities.

An elderly person living alone and needing medicines, medical help, food or any other essential item of daily use can contact on these numbers or send a message on them, an official said.

Immediate action will be taken to help the needy, he added.

A selected team of volunteers as well as selected police officials would be available at every police station of the district to assist such people, he said.

The helpline numbers for various districts include 9596974434 for Reasi, 9906154100 for Kishtwar, 9906925595 for Ramban, 9622571163, for Ganderbal, 7051404001 for Awantipora and 9596767704 for Baramulla. 

