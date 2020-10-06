J&K police working on plan to prevent militant attacks on highways

Stating that situation was under control despite rising attacks by militants on security forces, Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said that they were working on a plan to prevent attacks on highways.

“There is nothing to worry as the situation is under control. We are working on a plan to prevent highway attacks,” Inspector General Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told reporters, on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of two slain Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men, who were killed in a highway attack in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

He said that it was not possible to check each and every vehicle on highways as that would lead to chaos. “Frisking of vehicles is carried out only when there is specific information or a lead,” the IGP said.

The Kashmir police chief said that militants in the valley were using virtual cell numbers to communicate with each other. “This is making it difficult for us to trace them but our technical team is on the job. We will soon come up with a counter solution for it,” Kumar added.

The IGP said that the militants, who carried out yesterday’s attack, belong to the group that carried out an attack on the security forces last month in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. “They will be killed soon,” he added.

On reports of rifle-snatching incident in yesterday’s attack, he said, “No rifle was snatched by the militants and the claim is completely baseless.”

Two CRPF personnel were killed and three injured in a militant attack in Pampore on Monday. Police had said that two bike-borne militants had opened fire with an AK-47 rifle at the Road Opening Party (ROP).