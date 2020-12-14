J&K policeman injured in firing by militants outside PDP leader Parvaiz Bhat's residence

A policeman was injured in firing by militants at the residence of PDP leader Parvaiz Bhat in the Natipora area of the city on Monday, officials said.

Constable Manzoor Ahmad, posted as a personal security officer to Bhat, suffered injuries in the firing, a police official said.

The injured cop was taken to the nearby Bone and Joint Hospital for treatment, the official said, adding it was not immediately known whether the PDP leader and his family were present at home at the time of firing.