J&K politicians to approach PM, President

Senior leaders of mainstream political parties in Kashmir on Sunday decided to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind of the consequences bound to follow if the state’s special status was revoked.

This was decided during an all-party meet held at posh Gupkar residence of National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah in the evening. Addressing the reporters after the meeting, Abdullah said, “Leaders of all the political parties in the state were united in their struggle to safeguard the special status of Kashmir.”

“Leaders of various parties met at my residence and had a discussion on prevailing political condition and deployment of security forces. It has never happened in the past that the Amarnath yatra was stopped. We have decided to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind of the consequences bound to follow if this continues,” he said.

Abdullah added that J&K parties opposed any move like abrogation of Article 370, trifurcation of the state or delimitation during the meeting.

Earlier the meeting was scheduled to be held at the nearby residence of PDP chief and former CM Mehbooba Mufti. However, it was changed at the last moment and shifted to Abdullah's house as he was stated to be unwell.

She accused the Centre of using corruption as a tool against the leaders of the mainstream political parties in the valley. “They (Centre) did whatever they had to with separatists. Now, they are using many tactics against mainstream political parties. When they got a hint of an all-party meet, Farooq (Abdullah) was taken to Chandigarh (for questioning by the ED in cricket association scam).

“They are using corruption as a tool against political parties, crackdowns are being done, workers are being harassed, detained in police stations and their security was withdrawn,” Mehbooba alleged.