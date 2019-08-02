J&K: Post troop deployment, IAF and Army on high alert

A day after Centre’s decision to dispatch additional 28,000 paramilitary forces to the Valley, Army and Indian Air Force (IAF) were put on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday which has led to speculations and tension in the state.

IAF fighter aircrafts have been patrolling over Kashmir since Thursday evening as part of the operational alert and sources said the steps have been taken in view of the increased troop induction.

Despite Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi denying reports of deployment of additional 28000 paramilitary troops in the state, they said, the government has pressed IAF aircrafts, including C-17 heavy lift planes into service for rapid induction of paramilitary forces into the Valley.

“Rashtriya Rifles and other regular units of army deployed on the LoC have been asked to be prepared for any eventuality,” sources added.

News agency PTI quoting unnamed official reported that all major entry and exit points in Srinagar city have been taken over by the Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPFs) with a token presence of local police.

Reacting to the development of IAF and Army being put on high alert, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted: “What "ongoing situation" in Kashmir would require the army AND the Air Force to be put on alert? This isn't about 35A or delimitation. This sort of alert, if actually issued, would be about something very different (sic).”

The sudden deployment of additional forces sparked panic in the valley, with speculation rife about the abrogation of Article 35A. Residents in Srinagar started panic-buying essentials on Friday as they link the deployment of forces to the apprehension of deterioration in the law and order situation.

Earlier on July 25, the MHA had deployed 100 additional companies of CAPFs in Kashmir. The deployment came just days after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval along with some top intelligence officials visited Kashmir to assess the ground situation.