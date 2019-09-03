J&K: Prohibitory orders in some police stations

The government on Tuesday said that prohibitory orders imposed in Jammu and Kashmir under section 144 of the CrPC are limited to a little over a dozen police stations and there have been no cases of police firing or use of tear gas.

Responding to a question on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after its special status was scraped last month, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said except for a very few police stations, prohibitory orders have not been imposed under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

"It is imposed in only 13 or 14 police stations and there is no bullet fire, no tear gas shell, and no casualties. This is very important," he said.

He was asked whether the Union Cabinet on Tuesday discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as special status accorded to the state under Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated a month ago.

Javadekar said the Union Home Ministry and the Jammu and Kashmir administration are giving out details to the media on a daily basis.

Day-time restrictions were eased in most parts of Kashmir on Tuesday but markets remained shut and public transport off the roads for the 30th day since August 5 when the Centre revoked the state's special status.

There were no curbs during the day in over 90 per cent of the Valley with the situation being eased in 92 police station areas in view of the improving situation, officials in Srinagar said on Tuesday.