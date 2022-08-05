J&K PSI hiring scam: CBI registers case against 33; raids in Jammu, Srinagar, Bengaluru

Nearly a month after Jammu and Kashmir administration cancelled the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment following allegations of irregularities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against 33 accused, including officials and middlemen.

The list was cancelled on July 8 after J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered an inquiry into the selection of PSIs, after allegations of fraud in the recruitment process surfaced, and a CBI probe was ordered. The list of 1,200 successful candidates was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on June 4.

In a statement a CBI spokesperson said the agency registered a case on the request of J&K government against 33 accused, including the medical officer at the BSF Frontier headquarters in Paloura at that time, then member, under-secretary and section officer of JKSSB, ex-official of CRPF, ASI of J&K Police, owner of a coaching centre, and a private company based in Bengaluru.

The CBI also conducted searches at 30 locations—28 in Jammu, and one each in Srinagar and Bengaluru—at the premises of the accused, and the investigation was underway, the spokesperson said.

Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam in March this year for the posts. However, soon after the declaration of the result online, unsuccessful candidates took to the street alleging fraud in the recruitment process.

“Allegedly there was an abnormally high percentage of marks of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts. Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting the question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company,” a statement by the CBI read.