J&K PSI recruitment: CBI searches on at ex-JKSSB chairman's premises

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of ex-JKSSB chairman Khalid Jahangir over alleged irregularities in sub-inspectors' recruitment, news agency PTI reported.
CBI conducted searches around 33 locations including Jammu, Srinagar; Karnal, Mahendergarh, Rewari in Haryana; Gandhinagar in Gujarat; Delhi; Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Bangalore in Karnataka in an ongoing investigation of a case releated to Sub Inspector Recruitment Scam of J&K at the premises of former Chairman, Controller of Examination of JKSSB, some Officials of J&K Police including a DSP and CRPF.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The gullies of Chandni Chowk
JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Photographer William Klein dies aged 96
Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath
Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border
'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history
DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?
Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history
Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry
Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope