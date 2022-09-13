J&K PSI recruitment: CBI searches ex-JKSSB head's home

J&K PSI recruitment: CBI searches on at ex-JKSSB chairman's premises

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2022, 09:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 09:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of ex-JKSSB chairman Khalid Jahangir over alleged irregularities in sub-inspectors' recruitment, news agency PTI reported.

CBI conducted  searches around 33 locations including Jammu, Srinagar; Karnal, Mahendergarh, Rewari in Haryana; Gandhinagar in Gujarat; Delhi; Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Bangalore in Karnataka in an ongoing investigation of a case releated to Sub Inspector Recruitment Scam of J&K at the premises of former Chairman, Controller of Examination of JKSSB, some Officials of J&K Police including a DSP and CRPF.

More to follow...

CBI
Jammu and Kashmir

