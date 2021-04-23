J&K records 1,937 Covid positive cases, 19 deaths

The Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir continue to show a steep rise as 1,937 fresh positive cases and 19 deaths were reported on Friday.

Active positive cases continue to increase and the recovery rate is decreasing with each passing day.

Among 1,937 fresh cases, 1,091 were from Kashmir and 846 are from Jammu division.

The officials said that the total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 16,993 including 9,881 from the Kashmir division and 7,112 from Jammu division.

With 1,019 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 1,37,240 which is 87.78% of the total cases.

“Cases tested positive in J&K include 590 from Srinagar, 198 from Baramulla, 68 from Budgam, 62 from Pulwama, 54 from Kupwara,105 from Anantnag, 13 from Bandipora, 23 from Ganderbal, 32 from Kulgam and 23 from Shopian in Kashmir division while as 789 from Jammu division include 469 from Jammu, 68 from Udhampur, 45 from Rajouri, 27 from Doda, 31 from Kathua, 31 from Samba, 15 from Kishtwar, 13 from Poonch, 38 from Ramban and 51 from Reasi," officials disclosed.

As per the daily information bulletin, 17,19,384 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 77679 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 16993 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 14,97,141 persons have completed surveillance period and 1,25,460 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 69,61,115 samples are available. Out of 69,61,115 the number of samples tested negative stands at 6804771 while as 1,56,344 have tested positive, among them 16,993 persons are active, 1,37,240 persons have recovered and 2,111 persons have died.