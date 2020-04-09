J&K records fourth coronavirus death

Jammu and Kashmir reported fourth COVID-19 death as a sexagenarian woman who died after she was tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

“61-year-old female patient from Udhampur passed away at GMC Jammu; tested positive for Corona; reported being suffering from Arthritis and bedridden. Contacts being traced (sic),” J&K government spokesman Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The family has been told to follow the protocol for the cremation of her body. The woman is the first COVID-19 death in the Jammu region while three deaths have been reported so-far from the Valley.

The death of the woman comes hours after Jammu and Kashmir witnessed 33 positive COVID-19 cases within a span of 24 hours. With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 158 out of which four have died while six patients have recovered.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 9

According to the government media bulletin, a total of 40,336 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance.

Health officials say the number of cases was likely to rise as details regarding test results of samples collected in other labs were awaited.