J&K records highest single day spike in Covid cases since Sept 23

Jammu and Kashmir reported 165 Covid-19 infections on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in 46 days, taking the overall tally to 3,33,076.

The Union territory had last recorded 172 cases on September 23. According to the daily media bulletin of J&K administration, out of 165 fresh Covid cases, 156 were from Kashmir and nine from Jammu region.

However, no deaths were reported and the overall toll in the Union Territory stood at 4,440- 2,177 in Jammu and 2,263 in Kashmir, it said. So far a total of 3,27,483 patients have recovered including 103 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The deputy commissioner of Srinagar, where most of the fresh positive cases were reported, said if people don’t follow Covid-19 safety protocols, then the district could be the reason behind the start of a third wave in J&K.

He warned that in case people do not adhere to Covid guidelines, the administration will come up with a strict measure.

Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, head of department of community medicine at Government Medical College, Srinagar said as the population density of Srinagar is more there is a lot of intermingling. “All the major educational institutions, health institutions and tertiary care hospitals are here,” he said.

The UT has so-far administrated over 15.1 million Covid-19 doses since the vaccination drive started in January this year.

“The main line of defence is now vaccination. We have secured sufficient supplies to support vaccination and efforts should be made to maximise uptake," J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said after he reviewed the Covid situation during a series of meetings with the members of the Covid Task Force.

Check out DH's latest videos: