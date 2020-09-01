J&K reports 17,399 Covid-19 positive cases, 326 deaths in August

Jammu and Kashmir reported 17,339 Covid-19 positive cases and 326 deaths in August making it the deadliest month.

While the number of Covid-19 positive cases in J&K was 2,035 on July 31, the number jumped to 37,698 on August 31. The number of deaths also increased from 377 to 703 in the one month period.

As per the official data, in August out of 326 deaths 286 were reported from the Kashmir division and 40 from the Jammu division. Similarly, out of 17,339 positive cases, 13,002 were reported from Kashmir while 4,337 from Jammu division.

In the first 115 days of the pandemic (from March 8-June 30), 101 Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 89 from Kashmir division and 12 from Jammu division. However, from July 1 to July 31, the deaths saw a huge spike with 276 persons becoming victims of the deadly virus.

Srinagar district has the highest number of positive coronavirus cases and deaths. The district has reported 9,273 Covid-19 cases and 221 deaths so far. The Kishtwar district in Jammu region has 250 cases and one death, the lowest in the union territory.

A senior doctor from J&K Health Department blames the complacency among the Srinagar residents as the main reason for the rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the city.

The first case of the Covid-19 in India was reported on January 30, 2020, originating from China. Slowly, the pandemic spread to various states and union territories including Jammu and Kashmir. Two suspected cases with high virus load were detected and isolated on March 4 in Government Medical College, Jammu. One of them became the first confirmed positive Covid-19 case on March 9. Both individuals had a travel history to Iran.