J&K reports 2,030 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir reported 15 Covid-19 related deaths and 2,030 fresh positive cases on Saturday pushing the number of active cases to 18,064 which were less than 600 around a month before.

Officials said out of total 18064 active positive cases 10,485 from Kashmir and 7,579 from Jammu division.

With 944 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 138180 which is 87.25% of the total cases.

Of the 15 deaths reported on Sunday eight were from Kashmir and seven from Jammu division.

As per the daily Covid bulletin 17,31,301 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while 82615 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 18064 persons are in isolation.

According to the bulletin, 15,02,488 persons have completed surveillance period and 126008 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 70,01,906 samples are available.

Out of 70,01,906 the number of samples tested negative stands at 68,43,532 while as 1,58,374 have tested positive, among them 18,064 persons are active, 1,38,184 persons have recovered and 2,126 persons have died.