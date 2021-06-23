J&K reports first case of Delta Plus Covid-19 variant

J&K reports first case of Delta Plus Covid-19 variant

The case was found in the Katra township of Reasi district, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Shri Vaishno Devi shrine

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS,
  • Jun 23 2021, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2021, 12:46 ist
Pilgrims wait to be tested for COVID-19 after arriving in Katra to visit the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first case of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, now classified as a variant of concern

The case was found in the Katra township of Reasi district. Katra serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Shri Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills.

Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma said Delta Plus or variant of interest has been detected in some parts of the country and one such case has been detected from Katra.

Read | 40 cases of Delta Plus variant detected in India so far

“It was a health care worker but he has recovered now. He had tested positive for the Delta Plus variant, but he has recovered completely,” she said.

The 39-year-old patient, reportedly an employee of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, was posted at Himkoti en route to the cave shrine. “He was on leave and before resuming his duties, he was tested for Covid-19. His reports returned positive,” an official of the Board said.

In addition to India, the Delta Plus variant has been found in the US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia. So far, a total of 40 cases of Delta Plus variant have been detected in the country.
 

