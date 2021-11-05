Dengue cases in J&K cross 1,000-mark

J&K reports over 1,000 dengue cases, authorities intensify preventive measures

155 beds have been dedicated for patients at GMC Jammu and all district hospitals

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Nov 05 2021, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 23:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue with the majority of 659 cases recorded in Jammu district, prompting authorities to intensify preventive measures to contain the menace, officials said.

Ten sentinel surveillance hospitals with diagnostic facilities are functional in the division, they said.

A total of 1,078 cases of dengue have been reported in the Union Territory with the majority of cases in districts of Jammu (659), Kathua (194) and Samba (94), the officials said.

The malariologist office and civic bodies have intensified the preventive measures to control the rising cases of dengue in the Jammu division, they said.

They have intensified the ongoing vector-control activities.

In collaboration with the Jammu Municipal Corporation, thermal fogging has been conducted to kill mosquitoes in a phased manner covering 75 wards of Jammu urban areas.

Similar activities are being carried out in other districts like Samba, Kathua and Udhampur.

Keeping in view the surge of cases, 155 beds have been dedicated for patients at GMC Jammu and all district hospitals, the officials said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

dengue
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

 