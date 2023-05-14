J&K: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Anantnag

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout after a brief exchange of fire with the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Andan in the district's Sangam area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said.

#WATCH | J&K: Encounter underway between terrorist and security personnel in Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/khfjR8KEWB — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023

The officer said the militants opened fire on the security forces and a gunfight ensued.

The ultras managed to escape and in a subsequent search, blankets and other stores were found in a "cave-like" hideout, the officer said.

There are no reports of casualties on either side, police said.