J&K: Security forces bust terrorist hideout in Anantnag

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 14 2023, 08:40 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 16:45 ist
Security personnel during an encounter with militants, in Anantnag district, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout after a brief exchange of fire with the ultras in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Andan in the district's Sangam area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police officer said.

 

Also Read: 6 terrorists killed in military operations in Pakistan: Officials

The officer said the militants opened fire on the security forces and a gunfight ensued.

The ultras managed to escape and in a subsequent search, blankets and other stores were found in a "cave-like" hideout, the officer said.

There are no reports of casualties on either side, police said.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Encounter
Anantnag

