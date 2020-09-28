J&K security forces kill top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander and recruiter in Pulwama

Security forces in Kashmir achieved yet another success by eliminating one of the longest surviving commanders of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant outfit and his close aide in Samboora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday night.

“The operation at Samboora started yesterday and due to the darkness was halted for the night. When searches started today (Monday) morning, bodies of two terrorists were recovered. One of them was identified as Aijaz Ahmed Reshi, who was the longest surviving commander of the Lashkar outfit,” J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh told reporters here.

He said initially Reshi was working as over ground worker (OGW) and had joined militancy even before Burhan Wani, poster boy of new age militancy in Kashmir, who was killed in an encounter with security forces on 8 July 2016.

“Reshi was a dangerous terrorist, who carried out deadly attacks on security forces inflicting heavy casualties. He took part in an attack at EDI Pampore (in 2016) in which eight CRPF men were killed. He had transported the Lashkar men to the spot as well. At Kadlabal, Pampore, he had fired at army party killing three soldiers. He was also part of series of attacks on security forces,” the police chief revealed.

He said that besides carrying out attacks on security forces, the slain commander was the main recruiter for the Lashkar. “The killing of Aijaz Reshi is a big success for security forces and there will be dip in the local militant recruitment in the areas where he was operating,” Singh added.

Asked about number of local youth joining militancy in south Kashmir, the J&K police chief said that the graph is low compared to previous years. “In the past 15 days, three youth were brought back. And this year so far, 24 youth who had left homes and joined militancy, were brought back with the active cooperation of their parents,” he added.