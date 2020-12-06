Forces recover explosives from panchayat ghar in J&K

J&K: Security forces recover explosives, detonators from panchayat ghar in Kupwara

An army official said that the explosives were later destroyed

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 06 2020, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2020, 21:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Security forces on Sunday recovered explosives and detonators from a panchayat ghar in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, Army said.

"A joint search operation was launched today (Sunday)  morning based on specific inputs on Gulgam area of Kupwara district. During the searches, five kilograms of Polymer Bonded Explosives (PBX) was recovered from the panchayat ghar, " an Army official said.

Two detonators and some posters about the abrogation of Article 370 and 'bandh' calls were also recovered from the building, the official added.

