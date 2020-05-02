J&K sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, tally stands at 664

The samples of 25 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday, raising the total confirmed cases in the Union Territory to 664.

Officials said that out of 25 new cases, six were tested positive at tertiary-care SKIMS hospital lab while 19 were tested positive at a chest diseases hospital lab in Srinagar.

Among the new 25 cases, 15 are from Srinagar, four from Anantnag and three each from Baramulla and Shopian districts. Among 15 from Srinagar, five belong to a single family.

With 25 new cases, the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 664, including 58 from Jammu and 606 from the Kashmir division. Eight people have died due to COVID-19 in J&K. Doctors say all the patients who died had comorbidity.

Out of 10 districts in Kashmir, four have been declared red zones, five orange zones and only one green zone by the authorities.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 15 days, which is lower than the all-India average of 11 days. While the 300-mark was reached on April 15, exactly two weeks later on April 30, J&K crossed 600-mark.