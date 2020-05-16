J&K sees highest single-day COVID-19 spike; Cases jump by 108 to 1121

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 108 fresh infections, including 12 pregnant women, taking its tally to 1121 and the death toll in the Union Territory rose to 12.

J&K’s previous highest spike of 65 cases was recorded on May 14. Among the new 108 positive patients, 12 are pregnant women from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said. The neighboring Kulgam district had the highest number of cases as 47 patients tested positive. Officials said most of them were travelers, who had recently returned from outside J&K.

According to the daily media bulletin out of 1121 positive cases, 567 are active positive, 542 have recovered and 12 have died. Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Anantnag has 162 positive cases, Srinagar 156, Bandipora 135, Kulgam 119, Baramulla 118, Shopian 107, Kupwara 97, Budgam 57, Ganderbal 23, Pulwama 15. Similarly, Jammu has 39 positive cases, Udhampur 24, Kathua 31, Ramban 18, Samba 11, Rajouri five, Reasi three, and Kishtwar one.

From 500 cases on 28 April to 1000 cases on 15 May, it took J&K 17 days to double its COVID-19 cases. Although, prior to that, case doubling was much faster, five days in the first and second week of April, slowing down to a week and finally 15 days by the end of April.

Earlier in the day, a 70-year-old man from central Kashmir’s Budgam district died due to novel coronavirus taking the total toll in J&K to 12.