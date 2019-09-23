J&K: Shutdown, information blockade completes 50 days

Though restrictions from most parts of Kashmir have been lifted, normal life continues to remain affected as spontaneous shutdown and information blockade completed 50-days on Monday.

While private vehicles are moving normally in most parts of Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir, the public transport continues to remain off-roads. Though the authorities have lifted barricades from most roads, security forces personnel, including police and paramilitary CRPF men wearing riot gears remain deployed in large numbers in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley to prevent any protests.

The shops and business establishments continue to remain shut during the day. However, from 7 am till 9 am in the morning markets open in most parts of the Valley for two hours. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order, Muneer Khan said that except shops, all other sectors are functioning normally.

“Even shops remain open in some parts of Srinagar and elsewhere in morning and evening hours,” Khan said. “We hope that soon, shops too will re-open across Kashmir.”

Schools remain empty of students amid the government’s claims that they had opened the primary, middle and high schools in the region. The government had claimed that the attendance of students and staff was improving but on the ground the classes continue to be empty and most schools continue to be shut in the region.

However, attendance in government offices, banks and courts is improving, with substantial number of employees reporting back to duties.

Even as landline services have been restored across Kashmir, mobile phone and internet services continue to remain snapped putting people to immense hardships. The telecom services were blocked on the intervening night of August 4 and 5. Authorities are tightlipped over restoration of mobile and internet connectivity.

J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal recently said provocations from across the Line of Control (LoC) were a major hurdle in restoration of mobile services in the Valley.

The valley has come to a grinding halt due to restrictions, shutdown and communication blockade since August 5 when New Delhi scraped Article 370 and reorganized Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories. Though no party or organization has called for shutdown, people are reluctant to resume normal life.

Hundreds of people, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, continue to remain in custody while another former CM and president of National Conference Farooq Abdullah was booked under public safety act (PSA) last week.