J&K stayed with India because of Mahatma Gandhi: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir stayed with India because Mahatma Gandhi said it was a country for all, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday as he, joined by several other opposition leaders, demanded early holding of assembly elections in the Union territory.

At an event held in the national capital on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the veteran leader stressed that Article 370 was a temporary article because a plebiscite was supposed to happen in Jammu and Kashmir, which was never held.

The event was attended by Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, former Jammu and Kashmir MLA Yusuf Tarigami, Kargil politician Sajjad Hussain Kargili, DMK MP Kanimozhi, NCP's Supriya Sule, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and RJD MP Manoj Jha, who endorsed the demand for polls to be held at the earliest.

Last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in November-December 2014, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Peoples Democratic Party formed a government together. The alliance fell apart in June 2018 and President's rule was imposed.

Subsequently in August 2019, the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir (with a legislature) and Ladakh.

Abdullah said, "The tragedy of Jammu and Kashmir is that from the time India got independence and two dominions were created, (Pakistan's founder M A) Jinnah thought Kashmir was in his pocket. He didn't realise it's not...."

"Many say Article 370 was a temporary thing.... You must realise it was so because a plebiscite had to decide which dominion we had to go to," the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said.

"You have to realise a Muslim majority state decided to remain in a Hindu majority India. We could have gone to Pakistan, what brought us here was Gandhi and his utterance that this nation is for all," he said, adding that communal division is on the rise in the country.

"Kashmir never asked for independence, we are part of this nation," he said, adding that it has been in turmoil since independence.

"Delhi has played its game and it continues to play its game. It was the same in first prime minister Jawaharlal) Nehru's time, it is the same today," he said.

Abdullah also said there was a trust deficit with the government.

He also stressed on the need for a dialogue with Pakistan and said, "Whether they agree or not, as long as there is no dialogue with Pakistan infiltrations will continue and many will die.... Any tragedy between India and Pakistan affects Muslims in India in a great manner.... Who are you to decide if I'm Pakistani or Indian."

Addressing the gathering, Yechury said what is happening in Jammu and Kashmir is not only a humanitarian issue but destruction of the India that was created after independence.

"Equality is being assaulted today. You can see what is happening in Manipur," he said, referring to the ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Referring to the government's claims about normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, Yechury questioned why elections were still not being held there.

"This must be treated as abnormal...elections should be held in J&K immediately," he said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir MLA M Y Tarigami said the Union government took credit for holding panchayat elections after the abrogation of Article 370, but is not holding polls for electing an assembly, even as the delimitation exercise is over.

Talking to PTI on the sidelines of the event, Tarigami also expressed concern over a bill which seeks to add four communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes in the Union territory.

The government should hold talks with tribal groups before taking any decisio, he said.

The Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 26, seeks to add "Gadda Brahmin", "Koli", "Paddari Tribe" and "Pahari Ethnic Group" in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"There is a specific definition of tribe.... There is strife between the communities already, they should have taken people in confidence ahead of bringing the legislation. They did not do it because they want to create division, not unite people," he said.

He said price rise and inflation remain a major issue for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as it is for the rest of the country.

"Where is vikas? Inflation is so high, common people are scared of going to market... How many jobs have been given by the government? Same issues are faced by people in Kashmir, they have to survive," the CPI(M) leader said.

Addressing the event, Ladakh politician Sajjad Hussain Kargili highlighted the series of protests going on in Ladakh, which became a Union territory without legislature, and asked how the Centre can take away statehood from any state.

"How can they take away statehood when they can't give statehood... this was totally unconstitutional. Today the people of Ladakh are on streets. Ladakh was the only place in India where there were no protests, now protests are happening every day," he said.

Extending his support to the demand for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said it is shameful that elections have not been held there for nine years. He also stressed on the need for humanitarian approach in search and cordon operations, and raised concern over the increase in the number of deaths of security personnel.

RJD MP Manoj Jha referred to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and called it a party which is known for "burning bridges", not building them.

"It's not only about Kashmir. They are using it as fodder in north Indian politics. Unless that fodder is challenged it will be difficult," he said.

He also drew parallel with the situation in Manipur and the recent violence in parts of Haryana, and said, "The recipe is different, but the idea is to use polarisation without realising that at the end, elections are not held in crematoriums and burial sites."

Sule and Kanimozhi also mentioned the communal violence in Haryana and the situation in Manipur, and said the situation is worrisome. They extended support to the demand for early conduct of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.