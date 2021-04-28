J&K surplus by 30K cubic metres daily oxygen requirement for Covid-19 patients

At a time when a huge shortage of oxygen has resulted in the death of several Covid-19 patients across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday said it is surplus by nearly 30,000 cubic metres of the life sustaining gas.

A government handout said that the daily consumption of oxygen in the UT as of April 28 is 25,000 cubic metres.

Against this consumption, the present generation capacity of oxygen in the UT is 54,500 cubic metres comprising in-house hospital generation capacity of 24,500 cubic metres and industrial capacity of 30,000 cubic metres daily, as of Wednesday, the handout said.

"The factual position of #Oxygen supply in the UT of J&K is as follows: The present consumption of oxygen in the UT of J&K is approximately 25000Cubic metres daily, as of 28.4.2021,” it said.

"The UT of J&K also has substantial number of filled #Oxygen cylinders, ” added the handout.