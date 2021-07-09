Court orders framing of charges against Hizbul members

J&K terror funding: Court orders framing of charges against four Hizbul Mujahideen members

The terror outfit had created a frontal organisation in the name of JKART to fund terrorist activities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 09 2021, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 21:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A Delhi court on Friday ordered framing of charges against four alleged members of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) after “prima facie” finding that they received funds from Pakistan for carrying out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Special Judge Parveen Singh noted that in the case, also involving HM commander Syed Salahuddin, the terror outfit had created a frontal organisation in the name of JKART (Jammu Kashmir Affectees Relief Trust) and the purpose of the trust was to fund terrorist activities.

Read | After arrest, Hizbul commander killed in encounter: J&K police

The court framed charges against Mohd Shafi Shah, Talib Lali, Muzzafar Ahmad Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Lone for “prima facie” entering into a larger conspiracy (section 120-B of IPC) of waging war against India (section 121-A of IPC).

They were also charged for the offences of raising funds and distributing it for terrorist acts (sections 17 and 40 of UAPA), being a member of proscribed terrorist organization (section 20 of UAPA) and other offences.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Hizbul Mujahideen
Terror funding
UAPA
Terrorism

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

What you need to know about global minimum tax deal

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

 