J&K to come up with a new film policy within 10 days: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

To woo Bollywood filmmakers back to the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government is set to roll out a new film policy within 10 days.

“J&K government has almost finalized the new film policy after thorough deliberations with the stakeholders and the same will be announced within ten days,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said while addressing a two-day conference titled ‘Tapping the Tourism Potential of Kashmir' here.

He said that the policy entails a road map on how they can bring back the golden era of the '70s and '80s on the silver screen.

“We have been reading and hearing that Kashmir used to be the favorite Bollywood destinations of the film makers in the '60s, '70s and '80s. We, as a team, will work to bring back the same culture,” Sinha said, adding that the policy had been framed after consultations with stakeholders within J&K and also other parts of the country.

Owing to its natural beauty, Kashmir was an integral part of Bollywood films until militancy erupted in late 1980s and the latter lost its connection with the Valley.

As the situation improved over the years, Bollywood returned to its favourite locations in Kashmir. Legendary Bollywood filmmaker Yash Chopra shot his last film ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ in Kashmir in 2012.

However, civilian unrest, which broke out in the Valley after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July 2016, not only dropped the arrival of tourists to Kashmir, but also the Bollywood crews.

The J&K government believes that the return of Bollywood to Kashmir this time will encourage tourism and send a message of peace in the Union Territory, especially in the Valley.